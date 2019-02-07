Nasrallah ‘Opening Doors Wide’ for Iran Role in Lebanon, Mahfoud Says
The Change Movement head, Elie Mahfoud criticized on Thursday Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Wednesday remarks, saying he is paving the way for an Iranian role in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.
“Nasrallah’s words are a clear prelude to opening the doors wide for a new Iranian phase in Lebanon. It was clear that he is paving the government’s way towards Tehran,” said Mahfoud, one day after Nasrallah’s televised speech.
On remarks that Hizbullah won’t stand idle in case a war breaks out in Iran, Mahfoud said: “Lebanon and the Lebanese have nothing to do with wars raged outside their borders. Why would we be involved in more futile wars that were nothing more than an act of expelling our children to emigrate.”
In his speech, Nasrallah said: “If America launches war on Iran, it will not be alone in the confrontation at all.”
He also said that it would be “very easy” for Iran to solve Lebanon's chronic electricity problem while noting that it can also make a “huge transformation” in Lebanon's pharmaceutical industry that would “help us slash the medical bill of the state and citizens.”
To that, Mahfoud said: “A simple reminder about the health protocols that have been in effect for decades with the major manufacturing companies.”
On Nasrallah’s willingness to ask Iran to provide the Lebanese Army with weapons and air defense system, Mahfoud said: “The arming of the Lebanese army is a decision of the state. If you really want to help, why not open the depots of arsenals and rockets you own and offer them to the army. This is a beginning to uncover truthful intentions.”
There is a deeper heinous crime being committed by Kizballah here, not only are they bypassing the states institutions by suggesting that the state depend on Iran but also in parallel stating they are the state. This is rejected by any red blooded Lebanese and anyone who still has an iota of respect for his birthplace if it is Lebanon. The bearded goat periodically makes his statements and refers to Iran as he has to since that's who pays him as their lapdog the rest of the nation does not and will accept that period. History will not be kind to him and others who sell out so cheaply.
