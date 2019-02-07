Hariri Calls on Italy to Increase Investment in Lebanon
Prime Minister Saad Hariri has called on Italian companies to invest in Lebanon as it seeks to address deepening economic challenges.
Hariri met with his Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, in Beirut on Thursday and said that "the coming period in Lebanon is a period of work ... with many investment opportunities."
Italy is a traditional trading partner of Lebanon, has invested in its gas and oil sector and also supports Lebanese military and security forces. Rome has over 1,000 peacekeepers in the U.N. force monitoring the cease-fire with Israel.
Hariri's government hopes to unlock around $11 billion in soft loans and grants pledged by international donors at a conference in Paris last year.
Hariri said he's "convinced that Lebanon can be a regional center for the Italian private sector."
Italy has a financial crisis and its economy is in recession and this good for nothing wanna be prime minister is calling on Italy to Increase Investment in Lebanon!!!
Italy has invested in Lebanon already. Walk around Beirut dying business districts in down town and you will not an increasing number of Italia expats are now working in Lebanon. This in part is due to the desperation and in part that they are able to assimilate well with the Lebanese lifestyle. Italy's economy is not as robust as our misinformed PM thinks it is... he needs to get out of his Sicilian Villa once in a while and smell the olive yards.....
France recalled its ambassador in Rome, the populist Di Maio is a Mussolini wannabe. He’ll like some of the people here because Nazis and Shia have much in common.