Jumblat Files Lawsuit against al-Jadeed Television

Progressive Socialist Party chief ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday filed a lawsuit against al-Jadeed television and Charbel Khalil's Qadh-w-Jam satirical TV show, accusing them of “libel, defamation and stirring sectarian sentiments.”

The lawsuit was submitted by the justice and legislation officer of the PSP, the lawyer Suzanne Ismail.

The move comes after a segment in the program featured a character named Abu al-Qaaqaa.

The National News Agency said the lawsuit argues that the segment had “insulted the dignity of Druze clergymen and the dignity of the community in general.”

“It also included terms that insult the other sects and political parties and re-open the wounds of war,” NNA quoted the suit as saying.

Al-Jadeed TV's building in Beirut's Wata el-Msaitbeh area had come under a grenade attack after the aforementioned episode of the program was aired.

Jumblat has acknowledged that he knows the identity of the attack's perpetrator, promising to hand him over when “the right circumstances” come.