Zarif to Visit Beirut
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif is expected to visit Beirut to meet with senior Lebanese officials, media reports said.
Zarif will reportedly arrive on Sunday, but will hold his meetings with the officials on Monday, they said.
His two-day visit comes after the formation of Lebanon’s government.
