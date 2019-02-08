Mobile version

Zarif to Visit Beirut

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 February 2019, 10:32
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif is expected to visit Beirut to meet with senior Lebanese officials, media reports said.

Zarif will reportedly arrive on Sunday, but will hold his meetings with the officials on Monday, they said.

His two-day visit comes after the formation of Lebanon’s government.

Thumb doodle-dude 08 February 2019, 11:48

As a shia, Zarif is entitled to explore the deep and wide luv tunnel of blablablablabla during his visit to Lebanon. It is a must see!

Thumb s.o.s 08 February 2019, 15:14

I finally understood why Shia patients always ask doctors to be treated with suppositories if available. Unfortunately, aids, hepatitis B, gonorrhea, sipphilis, chlamydia &c are only treated orally that’s why they don’t take their medication.

Missing phillipo 08 February 2019, 16:48

He is to visit Beirut in order to give orders / instructions to his vassals.

Thumb roflmfao 08 February 2019, 16:50

Dudes.. Jose Mourinho is the Special One.. Jürgen Klopp the Normal One.. Donald Trump the Orange One.. and Michel Aoun the Senile (but of course Strong Christian) One.. is Mohammed Jawad called Zarif.. because he's the Cute One?.. We will all know.. the answer to this question.. when he visits Lebanon... So stay tuned..

PS: To Naharnet.. calling President Aoun.. a senior Lebanese official.. no matter how accurate the definition.. is unbecoming of a News organizations... Admittedly.. the dude .. is senile.. unintelligible.. forgetful.. can barely stand up on his own.. powered by a litany of anti-dementia medications.. but calling him "senior".. is uncalled for.. and just mean.. JMHO...

