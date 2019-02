A 12-year old child was found hanged from a rope inside a tent for Syrian refugees in the town of Ibl al-Saqi, in Marjayoun district, south east Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The child, Syrian, identified by his initials as M.H. was found in a Syrian refugee encampment of Marj al-Khouj, said NNA.

He was rushed to a hospital in Marjayoun but died shortly after.