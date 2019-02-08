Saniora Warns Hizbullah over Coming Period

Ex-PM Fouad Saniora on Friday warned Hizbullah to be “more prudent and aware of the nature of the coming period.”

“There is no doubt that Hizbullah had started its work for the sake of liberating Lebanon from Israeli occupation, but since the year 2000, Hizbullah's weapons have been directed towards the inside and are tampering with the domestic balances,” Saniora said in an interview with the Anatolia news agency in Turkey on the sidelines of his participation in the 22nd Eurasian Economic Summit.

“This has affected the state's role and prestige, but we hope Hizbullah will be more prudent and aware of the nature of the coming period, and the pressures that Lebanon might face,” the former premier added.

“Hizbullah should abide by what it has pledged to commit to, which is the dissociation policy, which means that Lebanon should not interfere in the affairs of others and should not send forces from Lebanon into Syria under any slogan nor interfere in the internal affairs of a number of Arab countries,” Saniora went on to say.

He added that Hizbullah and its regional backer Iran should be very careful that their stances “do not lead to further conflict between Lebanon and the international legitimacy.”