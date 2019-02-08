Jubeir Says Saudi Leadership a 'Red Line'
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "not involved" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and blaming him would be crossing "a red line," Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said Friday.
"For anyone to think that they can dictate what we should do, what our leadership should do, is preposterous," Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington, where many U.S. lawmakers have stated they believe Prince Mohammed is responsible for Khashoggi's killing last year at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
"Our leadership is a red line," al-Jubeir added.
Khashoggi was Qatari asset and a paid operative hired and handled by Maggie Mitchell Salem executive director of Qatar Foundation, a propaganda arm of Qatar. This was revealed by the Post Washington itself last December 22. Khashoggi was chosen because he's well spoken, photogenic and his Muslim brotherhood ideology matches Qatar's. He became a fierce critic of MBS following the reforms and KSA's anti Muslim Brotherhood stance. This's also behind the split between Qatar and KSA. Mitchell Salem asked friend Karen Attiah WP's global opinions editor to reach out to Khashoggi and recruit him for a column about the Middle East. Mitchell Salem edited even wrote Khashoggi articles. Once the WP reveled all this no one the US media would have dared to touch the story regardless of how ugly Khashoggi murder was. Except MBS and KSA are friends of Trump. That and Qatar's lobbyists is why this story keeps popping up. Attacking Trump, even in a round about way, is the US medias favorite pastime.