Matar Says National Solidarity Tantamount to Reform

Beirut Archbishop Boulos Matar on Saturday said that reform can “only be achieved” through comprehensive national solidarity among Lebanon’s different components, calling on the newly formed government to work as one in order to restore the confidence of the Lebanese in their homeland.

In remarks he made marking St. Maroun Day in Saint Maroun Church in Gemayzeh, he said: “National unity governments are usually formed when the country is in danger,” referring to Lebanon’s “national unity cabinet” that was formed after a nine-month deadlock.

Urging everyone to work for the country’s interest, he said: “Lebanon is the homeland of freedom with distinction. We must all work together in order to safeguard its future,” he added.

The sermon was attended by a number of politicians and officials­ including President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and many others who gathered to honor the patron saint of the Maronite community.