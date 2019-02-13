Parliament Continues Discussing Government's Policy

Members of Lebanon's Parliament convened for a second day and started discussing the new government's policy statement, which focuses on improving the country's economic conditions.

Civil Society MP Paula Yacoubian was the first to deliver her speech. She withheld confidence from the government and stressed that the “political class has driven people into despair.”

Accusing the political class of corruption, she added: “The same political forces keep re-assuming posts and making promises. Do you want us to forget that this political class is the one that impoverished people?”

“Corruption needs an impartial judiciary, accountability from the people and a parliament that monitors everything,” added the MP.

Touching on George Zreik’s incident-- who self-immolated himself over a dispute with the school of his daughter over payment fees-- she said: “He is a victim of the political class which takes from the needy in order to give the satiated.”

MP Nehmeh Afram gave his vote of confidence, he said: “My vote of confidence is conditional until a comprehensive electricity plan is approved, a National Authority for Solid Waste Management is designated and a work policy set to create 30,000 jobs annually.”

For his part, MP Anwar al-Khalil said: “Corruption is rampant as a cancerous disease in the government. It should give priority to administrative reform and to every action that fights corruption.”

Kataeb MP Sami Gemayel of the opposition, he said: “Based on what I have heard from MPs who delivered their word so far, I think that the majority of lawmakers are opposition; nevertheless, they criticize the government then give their vote of confidence.”

“We will not give the government confidence in advance, especially after a nine months delay to be formed,” he added.

Turning to Hizbullah’s role, he said: “We have to admit that Hizbullah has imposed its conditions on the government formation.”

Gemayel’s remarks angered Hizbullah MP Nawaf al-Musawi, who engaged in a heated debate with MP Nadim Gemayel.

MP George Adwan of the Lebanese Forces' Strong Republic bloc meanwhile stressed that “we will not have a state unless there is full sovereignty for the state in Lebanon, which should monopolize the decisions of peace and war.”

“We will not have a state if the entire constitution and laws are not respected and we will not have a state without the judiciary's supervision, accountability and independence,” Adwan added.

He, however, emphasized that the LF will stand by Prime Minister Saad Hariri because “if he fails, the country will head to disaster.”

Kataeb bloc MP Elias Hankash meanwhile withheld confidence from the government.

“How can we grant confidence while there is no state authority over the entire 10,452 square kilometers? What will we tell the Lebanese who are suffering from daily traffic jams? How can we grant confidence while citizens are suffering from the odors of garbage?” he said.

Hankash added: “The Lebanese youths have despaired and 40% of our young generation are unemployed.”

The new Cabinet was announced late last month, breaking a nine-month deadlock that had deepened Lebanon's economic woes.