Kataeb: Mousawwi’s Remarks Not a Slip of the Tongue

After a heated debate between Hizbullah and Kataeb deputies in parliament on Thursday, Kataeb party said that remarks made by Hizbullah MP Nawwaf Moussawi reflect a “public declaration that Hizbullah controls the state institution by force of arms,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

“Moussawi’s remarks were not a slip of the tongue, nor a mere political position. His remarks were more a public declaration that Hizbullah is controlling the state’s institutions mainly the presidency by the force of arm,” a prominent Kataeb source told the daily.

The source added: “What was witnessed in the House of Representatives yesterday calls for a political and popular opposition to address the logic of coup that is controlling all institutions and decisions.”

During a speech by Kataeb MP Sami Gemayel in parliament on Thursday, Moussawi said “it honors the Lebanese that President Michel Aoun was elected through the rifle of the resistance while others reached the presidency on an Israeli tank.”

He was referring to slain president-elect Bashir Gemayel -- the father of Kataeb MP bloc Nadim Gemayel.

Nadim Gemayel hit back during the session, saying “no one reached the presidency on the top of an Israeli tank.”

“You were throwing rice on the Israelis and most of you voted for President Bashir in this parliament,” he added, apparently referring to some Shiite citizens and ex-MPs.

Moussawi snapped back, saying: “Your size is equivalent to an Israeli tank.”

Kataeb and LF supporters held a sit-in to denounce Moussawi's remarks at Ashrafieh's Sassine Square in the evening.