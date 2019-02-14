Guidanian Says Tourism Growth ‘Excellent’

Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian on Thursday said that tourism in Lebanon has improved remarkably, noting that "Valentine Day is an exceptional occasion” that increased hotel occupancy and customer demands for restaurants.

In an interview with Voice of Lebanon radio (93.3), Guidanian said: “2019 witnessed a great return for European tourists and a good presence for Arab tourists,” noting that “the total number of tourists exceeded one million and nine hundred thousand last year, the second best after 2010.”

The Minister expected a significant increase in the number of Arab tourists after the government formation and lifting travel ban on Saudi nationals, “the Ministry is preparing for this important return,” he said.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday lifted a travel warning for Lebanon that remained in place for eight years.