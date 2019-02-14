Bassil: Unacceptable to Insult Any Martyr

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil announced Thursday that “it is unacceptable to insult any martyr,” a day after a verbal clash between the MPs Nawwaf al-Moussawi and Nadim Gemayel over the 1982 election of slain president-elect Bashir Gemayel.

“On the Feb. 14 anniversary, we remember martyr premier Rafik Hariri and Lebanon’s martyrs – be them presidents, officials, fighters, resistance fighters or citizens. Each of them is the country’s martyr because if during his life he belongs to a party, a group or a sect, through his martyrdom he becomes for every Lebanese,” Bassil tweeted.

“Accordingly, it is unacceptable to insult any martyr, because they have the right that we honor them, or that we remain silent if we did not agree with them,” the FPM chief went on to say.

During a speech by MP Sami Gemayel in parliament on Wednesday, Moussawi said “it honors the Lebanese that President Michel Aoun was elected through the rifle of the resistance while others reached the presidency on an Israeli tank.”

Nadim Gemayel hit back during the session, saying “no one reached the presidency on the top of an Israeli tank.”

“You were throwing rice on the Israelis and most of you voted for President Bashir in this parliament,” he added, apparently referring to some Shiite citizens and ex-MPs.

Moussawi snapped back, saying: “Your size is equivalent to an Israeli tank.”