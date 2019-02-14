U.S. Ambassador Visits Hariri's Tomb, Says Justice Coming

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard on Thursday visited the tomb of slain ex-PM Rafik Hariri in central Beirut on his 14th assassination anniversary.

Richard laid a wreath of flowers and said she was confident that justice will be served in the case.

Hariri and 22 other people were killed in a massive suicide truck bombing on Beirut’s waterfront on February 14, 2005.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon was later created to identity the perpetrator and try them. It eventually accused four Hizbullah operatives of carrying out the attack, putting them on an in-absentia trial.

The trial was completed last year and verdicts are expected this year or next year.