Putin: Russia, Turkey, Iran See U.S. Pullout from Syria as 'Positive Step'

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran see the planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria as a positive step, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts on Thursday.

Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani agreed during the talks that the U.S. pullout from northeastern Syria "would be a positive step that would help stabilize the situation in this region, where ultimately the legitimate government should re-establish control," he told a joint press conference.