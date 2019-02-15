Molotov Cocktail Hurled at Kataeb Office Overnight

Unknown assailants hurled a petrol bomb overnight at the Kataeb party’s office in the vicinity of Mirna Chalouhi center in the neighborhood of Sin el-Fil, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said the explosion inflicted material damages and that no injuries were reported.

Investigations were opened into the incident.

The assault came after a heated debate between Hizbullah and Kataeb lawmakers during a parliamentary session discussing the government's policy statement on Wednesday.