Molotov Cocktail Hurled at Kataeb Office Overnight
Unknown assailants hurled a petrol bomb overnight at the Kataeb party’s office in the vicinity of Mirna Chalouhi center in the neighborhood of Sin el-Fil, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
NNA said the explosion inflicted material damages and that no injuries were reported.
Investigations were opened into the incident.
The assault came after a heated debate between Hizbullah and Kataeb lawmakers during a parliamentary session discussing the government's policy statement on Wednesday.
We all know who's behind the molotov cocktail, it's the same people who killed Hariri, Pierre Gemayel and their companions.
Basil called Berri that he is a shoe repair man, and the FPM offices get stormed by the same farm boys.
Wait, also brought down and burned the Libyan flag...
I think those are Israeli Mossad, that assisinated all anti Syrian politicians and planted bombs in mosques and churches.
We all know it could not be the clean and peaceful minded followers of Kizballah and Amal that did this. After all they are busy liberating Israel right now...from Palestinians....