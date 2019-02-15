Berri Praises as ‘Moderate’ Hariri’s February 14 Speech

Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday praised as “moderate” the speech delivered by Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday marking the 14th assassination anniversary of his slain father ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

“The speech was moderate, good and understanding of the deputies' speeches during the government policy discussions,” said Berri.

"The Parliament will give confidence to the government either today or tomorrow at the latest, and I hope that the speech we have heard will be put into action," said the Speaker.

“After completion of the confidence sessions, the parliament is determined to start holding legislative and monitoring sessions on a monthly and periodical basis,” he added.

"I was very pleased with the positions uttered by Prime Minister Hariri as he noted that the cabinet may be called to convene twice to thrice a week," Berri added, underlining "the importance of what Hariri had addressed in his speech touching on the file of corruption."

"In my opinion, the implementation of laws is in itself an end to corruption. There are 39 laws still pending in the council awaiting implementation. I am certain that the implementation of these laws will put an end to 90% of corruption," the Speaker concluded.