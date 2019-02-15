N.Korea Officials Arrive in Beijing ahead of Trump-Kim Summit

Twelve North Korean officials -- including Kim Jong Un's de-facto chief of staff -- have arrived in Beijing en-route to Vietnam ahead of second scheduled summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Friday.

"A group of 12 North Koreans, including Kim Chang Son, were on the boarding list" of a plane bound for Beijing, Yonhap said, citing a source in the capital.

The identifies of the 11 other officials were not reported.

The North Koreans were expected to board a plane bound for the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Yonhap said, ahead of the two-day summit between Trump and Kim from February 27-28.

It will be the second time the two leaders meet following their June 12 Singapore summit, which produced a vaguely-worded document in which Kim pledged to work towards denuclearisation -- with no hard timeline agreed.