Fadlallah: Ex-PMs May be Held Accountable over Missing Funds

MP Hassan Fadlallah of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc on Friday announced that “there are manipulated and missing documents” that could land some ex-PMs in jail.

“There is a 2007 grant worth $10 million and its documents are missing according to auditors,” Fadlallah said ahead of a parliamentary session for debating the new government's Policy Statement.

“There are ex-PMs who might be held responsible and accountable,” the MP said.

“We are facing a disastrous and dangerous situation and we thank the Finance Ministry for finalizing the auditing,” Fadlallah stated.

He added: “There are a lot of documents that could land a lot of people in jail and we want the judiciary to shoulder its responsibilities.”