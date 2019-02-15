Fadlallah: Ex-PMs May be Held Accountable over Missing Funds
MP Hassan Fadlallah of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc on Friday announced that “there are manipulated and missing documents” that could land some ex-PMs in jail.
“There is a 2007 grant worth $10 million and its documents are missing according to auditors,” Fadlallah said ahead of a parliamentary session for debating the new government's Policy Statement.
“There are ex-PMs who might be held responsible and accountable,” the MP said.
“We are facing a disastrous and dangerous situation and we thank the Finance Ministry for finalizing the auditing,” Fadlallah stated.
He added: “There are a lot of documents that could land a lot of people in jail and we want the judiciary to shoulder its responsibilities.”
What about holding to account those that started several wars that destroyed the country?
Fadlallah you are so full of Sh$$t your eyes are brown...No one will be held accountable, not past, present or future Ministers or PMs or even civil servants...
This uneducated inbred thief is now calling the pot black? loooool he is better known for his high ethics and patriotism loooooool. This is amazing I am not sure if you all are seeing this but Kizballah members since they have to power are now getting on the band wagon about corruption?!!! what next Kizballahs minister will claim drugs are rampant in society and he has reason to beleive its the Greek Orthodox liberation wing of Ras el Nab3a that are responsible for this??