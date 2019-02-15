Ammar Lauds Hariri's 'Efforts', Says Hizbullah 'Not Fond of Weapons'
MP Ali Ammar of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc on Friday voiced appreciation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and said that Hizbullah is not “fond of killing and weapons.”
“When I read the government's Policy Statement I felt that it rises to the level of national responsibility in its best form,” Ammar said in parliament during a session to debate the Policy Statement.
“Hariri exerted strenuous efforts in exploring the viewpoints of all parties,” Ammar acknowledged.
He added: “The country needs us all and anyone who thinks that they can eliminate the other would be extremely delusional.”
Referring to Hizbullah's controversial arsenal of arms, he said: “We are not fond of killing and weapons and we ask you for a quick (national) defense strategy.”
