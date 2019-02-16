Guidanian: Measures Taken to Prevent Exploitation of Gulf Tourists

Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian assured that Lebanon is keen on taking all measures needed to encourage tourists to visit Lebanon, noting that financial "abuse of tourists” will not be tolerated, Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Saturday.

“Lebanon does not need to promote to Saudi tourists, or Gulf tourists in general, because they know well the regions in Lebanon,” Guidanian told the daily in an interview.

He said the focus now is on preventing attempts by some institutions to “financially exploit the tourists by charging them with expensive bills.”

"Measures have been taken to stop this exploitation. Since 2017 we have allocated a hotline for tourists to be able to report on any attempts,” added the Minister.

With Saudi Arabia lifting the travel ban to Lebanon, the country is looking forward to a boom in the tourism sector, which is the cornerstone of Lebanon’s local economy.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday lifted a travel warning for Lebanon that remained in place for eight years.

Most Gulf countries have also issued travel warnings for their citizens in recent years amid tensions with Iran and its Lebanese ally Hizbullah.