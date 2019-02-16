Firouznia: Iran Reiterates Support for Resistance, Lebanese Unity

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Firouznia said that Iran “affirms support for Lebanon’s Resistance and its national unity,” the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its policy of supporting the Resistance and the national unity in Lebanon, as well as (maintaining) a constructive communication with all political parties,” Firouznia said in remarks at a ceremony held by AMAL Movement commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif to Lebanon, the diplomat expressed Iran's readiness for official cooperation with the Lebanese government.

Iran "is ready to develop bilateral cooperation with Lebanon in various economic, trade, development, scientific and defense fields," he went on.

Finally, he pointed out that security in Lebanon was the result of unity and cohesion, and the result of the golden tripartite formula "the army, the people and the resistance".