UAE Reportedly Readying to Lift Lebanon Travel Warning

The United Arab Emirate is readying to lift its travel warning for Lebanon but it is still monitoring the situation, a media report said.

Saudi Arabia had lifted its travel warning for the country on Wednesday, citing an improvement in the security situation.

“Despite the positivity of the decision taken by Saudi Arabia in allowing its citizens to travel to Lebanon, and its beneficial impact on the treasury’s revenues, the private sector and employment, we must not rule out that Riyadh and other capitals are still monitoring the Lebanese measures, starting from the extent of Lebanon’s commitment to the dissociation policy while also counting the necessary security and logistic measures at the Rafik Hariri International Airport,” ministerial and parliamentary sources told al-Hayat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

Several ministerial sources also told al-Hayat that “the UAE is readying for a similar decision as part of showing more openness to the country, but is also closely monitoring the situation.”