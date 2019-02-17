Bassil Sources Say Coordination with Syria 'Inevitable'

Lebanon’s coordination with Damascus is inevitable, sources close to Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil have said.

“It is inevitable in order to make the biggest number of gains for Lebanon’s interest, to end the refugee crisis and to take part in the process of rebuilding Syria,” the sources told al-Qabas newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“Coordination with Syria is not a violation of the dissociation principle or alignment in a regional axis,” the sources stressed.

The issues of restoring full ties with Damascus and the repatriation of Syrian refugees are highly controversial in Lebanon.