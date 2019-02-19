Iran Says Pakistani Carried Out Suicide Attack on Troops

Iran Says Pakistani Carried Out Suicide Attack on Troopsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The suicide bomber that carried out last week's attack that killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was a Pakistan national, the force's Sepah news agency reported on Tuesday.
"The suicide bomber was named Hafez Mohammad-Ali and was from Pakistan," Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Guards' ground forces, was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a commemoration service in Tehran.
That sounds so unfair since Iran does not take its terror across other borders right? Lets hope that Iran gets a clear message from the other islamic sect who are not going to put up with Iranian religious terror. Maybe the balsamic nation can blame this one on Israel? we will undoubtedly hear it in Fridays love message from the bearded goat. Sharon personally lead this attack...google maps pics to follow, meanwhile death to the infidels!