Police Kill Man who Injured Two in Marseille Knife Attack
French police on Tuesday killed a man who wounded two pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern city of Marseille, officials said.
A third person suffered leg wounds from bullet fragments, police said.
The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the center of the port city, the second largest in France.
Police said they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.
The reason for the attack was not immediately known.
