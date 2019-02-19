Mobile version

Police Kill Man who Injured Two in Marseille Knife Attack

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 February 2019, 20:16
French police on Tuesday killed a man who wounded two pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern city of Marseille, officials said.

A third person suffered leg wounds from bullet fragments, police said.

The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the center of the port city, the second largest in France.

Police said they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known.

