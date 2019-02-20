Lebanon Challenges Trump Candidate for World Bank Presidency

Lebanon has nominated investment banker Ziad Hayek to be president of the World Bank challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s candidate, media reports said on Wednesday.

Hayek announced in a tweet that "Lebanon has nominated him for the post of president of the World Bank in the first challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's candidate,” to lead one of the world's primary development lending institutions.

Hayek, secretary general of the high council for privatization and private-public partnerships in Lebanon since 2006, posted a copy of the nomination letter sent by Lebanon’s Finance Ministry to the bank’s executive board.

Trump has nominated David Malpass, a senior official in the Treasury Department, replacing Jim Kim who left February 1.