Aoun Refuses Linking Refugees Return to Political Solution in Syria

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday stressed that Lebanon refuses to wait for a political solution in Syria before the refugees start returning to their homeland.

“Lebanon refuses to wait for a political solution before the refugees return home,” said Aoun, stressing that “Lebanon’s similar experience with the Palestinian refugees is not encouraging” for leniency in that regard.

His remarks came in a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Syndicate of Editors.

On the government issue, the President said: “There are no differences within the government. The government will be a success.”