Five Turkish Soldiers Injured in Live Fire Drill

Five Turkish soldiers were wounded Wednesday during a military drill in the western outskirts of the capital Ankara, the defense ministry said.

The accident took place in Polatli -- 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Ankara during a live fire exercise at the military barracks, the ministry said.

An investigation has been launched into the accident, it added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was briefed by the defense minister and the local governor, a presidential source said.

Four soldiers were killed this month after a Turkish military helicopter crashed in a residential area of Istanbul.