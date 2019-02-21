Constitutional Council Annuls Election of Dima Jamali

The Constitutional Council has invalidated the election of Tripoli MP Dima Jamali in the parliamentary elections after her win was contested by unsuccessful candidate Taha Naji.

The Council’s head Issam Suleiman said an election in the Tripoli district of Minieh will be held within two months to fill the vacant seat.

Jamali, Sunni of al-Mustaqbal Movement, was elected an MP in the parliamentary elections in May.

Naji ran on the National Dignity list headed by MP Faisal Karami.

Later in the day, al-Mustaqbal Movement invited its members for an “urgent meeting.”