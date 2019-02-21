Constitutional Council Annuls Election of Dima Jamali

Constitutional Council Annuls Election of Dima Jamaliإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Constitutional Council has invalidated the election of Tripoli MP Dima Jamali in the parliamentary elections after her win was contested by unsuccessful candidate Taha Naji.
The Council’s head Issam Suleiman said an election in the Tripoli district of Minieh will be held within two months to fill the vacant seat.
Jamali, Sunni of al-Mustaqbal Movement, was elected an MP in the parliamentary elections in May.
Naji ran on the National Dignity list headed by MP Faisal Karami.
Later in the day, al-Mustaqbal Movement invited its members for an “urgent meeting.”
On the grounds that she's a woman and the grossly insecure Mr. Naji felt his manhood threatened. Inno it's Trablus ya khayyeh...
She's over qualified for the job...... bearded and turbaned goats don't like that.
Her journey began with the American University of Beirut, where she received her B.A., then she earned her M.A. from San Jose State University in the U.S., and later a Ph.D. in Social Policy and Administration from The University of Kent in the UK.
Tx. Wow! Sounds more than qualified to me. Probably over-qualified for Lebanese politics..