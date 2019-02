Hariri Receives Letters from Saudi King, Crown Prince

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has received letters congratulating him on the formation of the government from Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, his office said.

The monarch wished Hariri “success in his governmental missions,” the office said in a statement.

The premier also received similar letters from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Hariri's government held its first session on Thursday after winning a vote of confidence last week in parliament.