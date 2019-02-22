Switzerland Freezes Arms Exports to Lebanon

Switzerland has decided to halt arms exports to Lebanon due to “inability to account for a Swiss shipment of weapons to Lebanon,” Swiss authorities have said on Thursday.

Head of the Swiss Economics Ministry said Switzerland has exported 10 assault rifles and 30 sub-machine guns to Lebanon in 2016, but post-shipment verification in March 2018 was only able to verify nine.

According to news and information platform Swissinfo.ch, Switzerland is still uncertain whether said arms were handed to another recipient. But concerns that the weapons end up in “undesirable hands” justify the freeze, it said.