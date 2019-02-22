Bodyguard of Mt. Lebanon Prosecutor Held over Bribery Suspicions

The bodyguard of Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun was detained on Friday on charges of involvement in bribery-related offenses, the National News Agency said.

“Based on the confessions of some civilians and security personnel, it turned out that Judge Aoun's bodyguard, State Security Sergeant H.Kh., is among those involved in acts of receiving bribes, so he was summoned for interrogation before the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch after informing Judge Aoun of the issue,” NNA said.

“She expressed keenness on continuing the investigation until the end, and in light of the preliminary confessions, Judge Hani al-Hajjar ordered him detained along with a number of security personnel and civilians on charges of paying and receiving bribes in return for illegal acts, in addition to abuse of power and the breach of military instructions,” the agency added.