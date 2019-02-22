Venezuela Troops Kill Two in Clash over Aid on Brazil Border

Venezuelan soldiers killed two people and wounded 15 others when they tried to prevent the troops from blocking an entry route for humanitarian aid on the Brazilian border, a human rights groups said Friday.

"An indigenous woman and her husband were killed and at least 15 other members of the Pemon indigenous community were injured," said the group, Kape Kape.

The clash occurred in southeastern Bolivar state close to the border with Brazil, which President Nicolas Maduro ordered closed on Thursday.