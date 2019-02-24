Hizbullah Suspends Moussawi over Parliament Spat

Hizbullah's top commanding body has suspended the political activities of a leading legislator because of his spat with rival politicians in Parliament last week, a Lebanese politician said.

Legislator Sami Gemayel, who heads the Kataeb party, said last week that Hizbullah's wide influence was seen when it got its ally elected president in 2016.

Al-Moussawi responded saying "it's an honor" for the Lebanese that President Michel Aoun came to his post through "the rifle of the resistance," a reference to Hizbullah, and "not on an Israeli tank."

Moussawi's last reference was to slain President-elect Bashir Gemayel who was assassinated in 1982 days after being elected during Israel's invasion of Lebanon.

Gemayel's son, Nadim, an MP, called Moussawi's statements "unacceptable."

Two days later, the head of Hizbullah's 13-member bloc in parliament, Mohammed Raad, apologized during a meeting of the legislature saying that Moussawi "crossed lines."

The politician who is familiar with Hizbullah's internal affairs spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The daily Al-Akhbar, which is close to Hizbullah, said Moussawi will be suspended from taking part in parliamentarian and the group's internal meetings for one year. He will also not be permitted to speak to the media, it said. The paper added that Moussawi's comments violated a Hizbullah policy to avoid internal arguments with other groups.

Earlier this week, Moussawi did not attend the weekly meeting of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc. He was also not present on the day that Raad issued his apology.