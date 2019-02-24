Hariri Meets May, World Leaders at Egypt Arab-European Summit

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Sunday with a number of world leaders after arriving in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to take part in the first Arab-European Summit.

Hariri is accompanied by the ministers Jebran Bassil, Ali Hassan Khalil and Wael Abu Faour and ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

A statement issued by his office said Hariri has met on the summit's sidelines with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union's president.

He has also met with Austria's chancellor, the Czech premier and the Jordanian foreign minister.

Hariri is also scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and other officials.