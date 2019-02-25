Mogherini to Visit Beirut Today

‎High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is expected to arrive in Beirut on Monday to discuss “pressing issues” with senior officials including the Syrian refugees file, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

Mogherini will be visiting Lebanon on her way back to Brussels from Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt where an Arab-European Summit was held.

She meet with President Michel Aoun to complete the understandings between Lebanon and the European Union during Aoun's visit to the European Union headquarters last year, said the daily.

Well-informed sources said a number of “thorny” files will be tackled during the visit including the file of Syrian refugees, and issues dealing with the relationship between Lebanon and the EU in the fields of diplomacy, politics and economics.

