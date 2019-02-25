Berri Calls for Electing Supreme Council to Try Presidents, Ministers

Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly has called for a parliament session to elect seven lawmakers for the Higher Council whose function is to try presidents and ministers, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday

The judicial authority will then elect its eight members, totaling the number of the Higher Council to fifteen members, added the daily.

Noteworthy to mention that the document of National Accord stipulated the formation of the Higher Council for the trial of presidents and ministers, and the enactment of a trail law for that council in fulfillment of Article 80 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Council to try Presidents and Ministers, consists of seven deputies elected by the Chamber of Deputies and of eight of the highest Lebanese judges, according to their rank in the judicial hierarchy, or, in case of equal ranks, in the order of seniority.

They meet under the presidency of the judge of the highest rank. The Decisions of condemnation by the Supreme Council shall be rendered by a majority of ten

votes.