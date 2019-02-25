Trump Departs U.S. for Vietnam, Summit with N. Korea's Kim

Donald Trump departed Washington Monday bound for Vietnam and a second historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the U.S. president saying he will push for Korean denuclearization.

Trump left Joint Base Andrews near Washington aboard Air Force One at 12:34 pm (1734 GMT) bound for a Wednesday-Thursday summit in Hanoi.

Shortly before his departure from the White House he spoke optimistically about what he expected would be a "very tremendous summit," adding that "we want denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula.