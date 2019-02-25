Sudan Protest Organizers Challenge Ban with Call for Immediate Demos
The Sudanese group spearheading nationwide demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir's rule called for immediate protests on Monday after the veteran leader banned all unauthorized rallies.
"We are calling on our people in the capital, across all states, towns and villages to take to the streets now to express their rejection of the new emergency measures announced by the chief of the regime," said the Sudanese Professionals Association.
