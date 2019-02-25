Pompeo Lashes Out at Hizbullah, Lauds British Move

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday commended London's move to outlaw Hizbullah's political wing, saying it showed that "international unity to confront Iran's regime continues to grow."

"This Iran-sponsored terrorist group has American blood on its hands & continues to plot & carry out attacks in the Mideast, Europe & around the world," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Britain said it will ban the political wing of Hizbullah, making membership of the movement or inviting support for it a crime.

The European Union put the armed wing of Hizbullah on its terrorism blacklist in 2013, due to Hizbullah's alleged role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria. But unlike the United States, the EU differentiates between the group's military and political wings.