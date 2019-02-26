Civil Defense Website Hacked, Displays Note to Hariri, Lebanese

The website of the General Directorate of the Lebanese Civil Defense was hacked by a Syrian group on Tuesday, where hackers displayed a message they said addressed to the Lebanese and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The message, condemning what the hackers claimed was “ill-treatment” of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, read: “Lebanon and Syria are one country. We have lovingly welcomed you in Syria as brothers back in 2006, so we call upon some of the great Lebanese people to treat the Syrians well, as well as those who come to you across the border.”

Addressing Lebanon’s Prime Minister, it added: “To Hariri we say that Syrians love your country and its leader but has never asked you to visit Damascus, and we don’t honor that. This is only a friendly message from a simple electronic team in Syria.”

The hackers, who called themselves "Wolf Tartous and Nightmare" said the “contents of the server has not been deleted or destroyed.”

Later in the day, the website resumed normalcy, announced the Civil Defense.