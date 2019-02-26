Mobile version

Israel Ex-minister Sentenced to 11 Years for Spying for Iran

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 February 2019, 11:27
W460

An Israeli ex-minister was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for spying for his country's main enemy Iran after a plea bargain in the case, the prosecutor said.

Gonen Segev, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996, had previously agreed to a plea bargain on charges of serious espionage and transfer of information to the enemy.

Court hearings were held in secret due to the nature of the case.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 0