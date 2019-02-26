Berri Says Maritime Demarcation, Refugees Return are Crucial for Lebanon

Speaker Nabih Berri held talks on Tuesday with the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the accompanying delegation in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Christina Lassen, the National News Agency reported.

Discussions focused on mutual cooperation between Lebanon and the EU in addition to the latest developments.

Mogherini expressed the EU’s readiness for continued cooperation with Lebanon especially after the formation of the government, said NNA.

Berri raised the issue of Lebanon’s maritime borders and the excavation of its oil and gas wealth, saying “exploration and exploitation of its wealth is the most viable hope for Lebanon's economic recovery and the payment of its debt," he said.

He called on the European Union "to play an active role in this regard to determine the maritime border, and the need to understand the Lebanese position regarding the return of brethren Syrians.”