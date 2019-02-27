Report: Hariri Pays Berri Unannounced Visit

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has reportedly made an unannounced visit to Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday at his residence in Ain el-Tineh, al-Joumhouria newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The daily said the meeting was “brief and short,” but was unable to get a statement from any of Berri or Hariri’s circles.

However, sources following on the issue noted that Hariri’s visit came shortly after his return from the Arab-European summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, and on the eve of the Cabinet meeting, and after the speech of Berri on the need for rapid and intensive government action.