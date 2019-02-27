Iran President Rejects FM Zarif's Resignation

Iran President Rejects FM Zarif's Resignationإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's resignation on Wednesday, the government's official website said.
"I believe your resignation is against the country's interests and do not approve it," Rouhani wrote in a letter to Zarif, the website said.
"I consider you, as put by the leader, to be 'trustworthy, brave and pious' and in the forefront of resistance against America’s all-out pressure," he added. referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Zarif abruptly tendered his resignation on Instagram on Monday, seemingly over being left out of meetings with visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier in the day, Iran's Entekhab news agency reported.
Assad, a major recipient of Iranian aid during his country's nearly eight-year civil war, met with both Khamenei and Rouhani on his rare foreign visit, but not with Zarif.
Rouhani praised Zarif's "relentless efforts and endeavours" in bearing the "heavy responsibility" of the foreign affairs portfolio.
He stressed that Zarif was the pointman in the conduct of Iran's foreign policy.
"As ordered several times, all bodies -- including government or state bodies -- must be in full coordination with this ministry with regards to foreign relations," the president said in his letter.
Entekhab said it tried to reach Zarif after Assad's visit and received the following message: "After the photos of today's meetings, Javad Zarif no longer has any credibility in the world as the foreign minister!"
"I consider you, as put by the leader, to be 'trustworthy, brave and pious' and in the forefront of resistance against America’s all-out pressure," he added. referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Yes for sure and that is why he owns properties in the United States and his son studied and lives in the USA.
Very similar to former soviet leader’s son story
Associated Press Writer
Tuesday, July 13, 1999; 7:53 a.m. EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nikita Khrushchev's son has become a U.S. citizen, vowing to defend the capitalist lifestyle that his father long ago vowed would soon be humbled by communism.
I'm feeling like a newborn. It's the beginning of a new life,'' the 64-year-old Sergei Khrushchev said Monday after taking the oath of citizenship inside a Roman Catholic school auditorium.
At his side was his wife, Valentina Golenko, who also became an American.
The pair became citizens nearly 40 years after the famous Kitchen Debate between former Soviet leader Khrushchev and then-Vice President Richard Nixon in Moscow.
``In another seven years, we will be on the same level as America,'' Khrushchev told Nixon then. ``When we catch you up, in passing you by, we will wave to you.''