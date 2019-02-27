Nigeria Opposition Rejects President Buhari's Re-Election

Nigeria's opposition leader on Wednesday rejected the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in a delayed poll plagued by claims of rigging, vowing to challenge the "sham" result in court.

"If I had lost in a free and fair election, I would have called the victor within seconds of my being aware of his victory to offer not just my congratulations, but my services to help unite Nigeria by being a bridge between the North and the South," Atiku Abubakar said in a statement.

"Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court."