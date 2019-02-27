Report: Hizbullah Says Britain Ban Won’t Impact Party

Report: Hizbullah Says Britain Ban Won’t Impact Partyإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah has reportedly undermined Britain’s move to expand ban on the party considering it a “useless" move that won't affect the party, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.
“The British government's move will not affect the party, knowing that this step goes in line with the American position which has not affected neither the reality of the party nor its position,” Hizbullah sources told the daily on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk.
On Tuesday, the British government said it plans to ban Hizbullah as a terrorist group, accusing the Iran-backed organization of destabilizing the Middle East.
A draft order laid in the U.K. Parliament will ban the party and two other groups. Subject to Parliament's approval, the order will go into effect Friday and being a member of, or inviting support for, Hizbullah will be a criminal offense, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Until now the military wing of the Lebanon-based group has been outlawed in Britain, but not its political arm.
The British ban comes as the United States is increasing its pressure on Hizbullah, placing several sets of sanctions on the group and its regional backer, Iran.
Ansaroul Islam, which seeks to impose its strict view of Salafist Sharia law in Burkina Faso, and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal-Muslimin, which has similar aspirations in Africa's Sahel region, were also banned Monday.
Won't impact the party? the banks that work with them are rapidly shrinking in numbers. Why lie? They should tell the truth to their followers and members.
And you apparently truly believe that Hizballah still doesn't transferred all his active and passive Financial assets to the name of third parties collaborators... Wake up little child, Evolve.
so you are admitting that your iranian terrorist organization is involved in money laundering?!
Palestinians do it, one of my relatives married a Palestinian, within the first year he got married, he got 20 apartments registered under his name all belonging to friends and aquatintances of the spouse. Shia and Palestinians have much in common, so yes they would transfer assets to third parties they trust.
Don't be ignorant, transferring assets to third parties is a legal practice, everyone is entitled to decide who should manage its funds. Nothing illegal here.
Hizbollah survives in a hostile environment, it naturally has developed strategies to resist the attacks the enemies have launched... The party already mastered the route to overcome sanctions long time ago.
We live in a hostile environment under the yoke of Iranian terrorists, drug dealers and overlords. We’re the victims, not the Shia.
Yes, we know the Shia manufacture captagon and import coke from Latin America to circumvent the embargo... there’s no need to tell us what we already know.
@libanaisresilient while transferring assets to third parties in itself is not illegal, doing it to hide funds or evade taxes or laws definitely is; corrupt billionaires/millionaires, white collar criminals, mafia types, terrorists, drug lords, regular folks and colluding third parties are serving time all over the world for this crime. Al Capone went to prison for this exact offence. That said drug lords, Mafias and terrorist organisations still do it everyday to hide their assets.
