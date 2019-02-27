Report: Hizbullah Says Britain Ban Won’t Impact Party

Hizbullah has reportedly undermined Britain’s move to expand ban on the party considering it a “useless" move that won't affect the party, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

“The British government's move will not affect the party, knowing that this step goes in line with the American position which has not affected neither the reality of the party nor its position,” Hizbullah sources told the daily on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk.

On Tuesday, the British government said it plans to ban Hizbullah as a terrorist group, accusing the Iran-backed organization of destabilizing the Middle East.

A draft order laid in the U.K. Parliament will ban the party and two other groups. Subject to Parliament's approval, the order will go into effect Friday and being a member of, or inviting support for, Hizbullah will be a criminal offense, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Until now the military wing of the Lebanon-based group has been outlawed in Britain, but not its political arm.

The British ban comes as the United States is increasing its pressure on Hizbullah, placing several sets of sanctions on the group and its regional backer, Iran.

Ansaroul Islam, which seeks to impose its strict view of Salafist Sharia law in Burkina Faso, and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal-Muslimin, which has similar aspirations in Africa's Sahel region, were also banned Monday.