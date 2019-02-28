Venezuela Vice President in Moscow for Talks Friday

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will hold talks on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, seeking support from a key ally in the country's political crisis.

The foreign ministry in Moscow confirmed the talks but provided no further details.

Battered by an economic meltdown, Venezuela descended into political crisis when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January and asserted that President Nicolas Maduro was no longer legitimate.

Maduro and his allies -- including Russia -- have accused Washington of attempting to carry out a coup against his government.

The United States has recognised Guaido and a led a diplomatic campaign in support of his leadership.

Russian news agencies reported Thursday that a large Venezuelan delegation is also expected to visit Moscow at the start of April.