KSA Hails UK Move on Hizbullah, Urges World to Follow Suit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday lauded Britain's decision to outlaw Hizbullah's political wing under its anti-terror laws.

In a statement, the official spokesman of Saudi Arabia's State Security agency welcomed “the UK's intention to label the so-called Hizbullah militia as a terrorist group with its political and military wings.”

“In partnership with its allies, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue working on curbing Hizbullah and Iran's destabilizing influence in the region in order to preserve international peace and security,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia also urged the international community and organizations to take a similar step and to “intensify joint cooperation and coordination to eradicate all forms of terrorism.”

Britain said Monday it will ban the political wing of Hizbullah, making membership of the movement or inviting support for it a crime.

The European Union put the armed wing of Hizbullah on its terrorism blacklist in 2013, due to Hizbullah's alleged role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria. But unlike the United States, the EU differentiates between the group's military and political wings.