Canada Economy Slowed at End of 2018, Q4 Growth 0.4%
Canada's economy slowed in the last three months of 2018 to only 0.4 percent, according to government data released Friday, due in part to lower export prices of oil.
The figure was lower than the 1.0 percent expected by analyst following 2.0 percent growth in the previous quarter.
OTTAWA — The economy expanded at an annualized pace of 0.4 per cent over the final three months of 2018 as the country posted its weakest quarterly growth since the middle of 2016, Statistics Canada said Friday.
The agency’s latest figures for real gross domestic product show that for all of last year the economy grew 1.8 per cent, compared with the three per cent expansion in 2017. (https://business.financialpost.com/news/economy/newsalert-economic-growth-slowed-to-0-4-per-cent-annual-pace-in-q4-statcan)
That's how you give financial reports.